Kan. woman to star in DIY Network show; production begins this month

LEAWOOD, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City woman has snared her own home improvement TV show, co-starring her father.

The Kansas City Star reports that the DIY Network has signed Tamara Day, of Leawood, Kansas, to star in “Bargain Mansions.” Twelve 30-minute episodes will begin airing in October.

Her father, Ward Schraeder, of Salina, will co-star. He’s a principal partner at Medical Development Management in Wichita.

Day and her father will renovate six homes over the first season. Day expects to be onsite seven days a week for the next nine months. Video crews will be taping two days a week. The mother of four says she is spending time with her husband and children “before the storm hits.”

Shooting is scheduled to start at the end of January.