HPD arrest log, Dec. 29 to Jan. 1

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Maty Lee Peterson, 21, Hays, was arrested at 2:21 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 100 block of West 10th on suspicion of battery.

Shane Alan Swords, 31, Hays, was arrested at 10:05 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 2200 block of Canterbury on suspicion of aggravated assault and felony interference with a law enforcement official.

Johnny Karlton D. Swaney, 25, Lawrence, was arrested at 11:32 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 700 block of Park on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Taylor James Meder, 22, Hays, was arrested at 12:20 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 400 block of West 11th on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Zachery Eric Zerfas, 43, Hays, was arrested at 6:28 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 800 block of Ash on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Alexander Kyle Barrett, 25, Hays, was arrested at 3:20 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 500 block of West 45th on suspicion of interference with a law enforcement official.

Corey Joseph Breit, 25, Hays, was arrested at 3:15 a.m. Dec. 30 in the 500 block of West 45th on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Adrian Emilio Gonzalez, 21, Medicine Lodge, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Dalen Chad Chain, 23, Hays, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 1000 block of Reservation Rd on suspicion of aggravated battery.

Ezra James Belt, 22, Hays, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 1000 block of Reservation Rd on suspicion of aggravated battery.

Alayna Mercedes Noel Henzler, 21, Hays, was arrested at 8:50 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 1000 block of Reservation Rd on suspicion of disorderly conduct.

Christopher Wayne Bone, 39, Hays, was arrested at 5:34 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1000 block of East Eighth on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Lacey Lynette Ninemire, 30, Hays, was arrested at 12:36 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 1200 block of Oak on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Jack Warren Thompson, 19, Hays, was arrested at 10:40 p.m. Dec. 30 in the 1000 block of Reservation on suspicion of battery.

Douglas Nathan Williams, 29, Hays, was arrested at 10:17 p.m. Dec. 29 in the 900 block of Walnut on suspicion of failure to appear.

Gregory Wayne Gordon, 33, Hays, was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 1000 block of East Eighth on suspicion of failure to appear.

Marsha Ann Braddock, 52, Hays, was arrested at 8:13 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 2000 block of Canal on suspicion of failure to appear.

Christopher James Roth, 32, Hays, was arrested at 7:25 p.m. Jan. 1 in the 500 block of West 27th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Marcus John Altman, 19, Hays, was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 100 block of West Seventh on suspicion of disorderly conduct and underage consumption of alcohol.

Jared Douglas Willhoft, 20, Hays, was arrested at 1:52 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 100 block of West Seventh on suspicion of disorderly conduct and underage consumption of alcohol.

Michael Alyn Dawson Jr., 22, Russell, was arrested at 6:41 p.m. Dec. 31 in the 1300 block of Canterbury on suspicion of transporting an open container of alcohol.

Colton Adam Lang, 26, Hays, was arrested at 12:45 a.m. Jan. 1 in the 500 block of Eighth on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.