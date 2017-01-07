FHSU wrestling comes up short at Adams State

ALAMOSA, Colo – The 18th-ranked Fort Hays State University Tigers moved to 0-2 this season on Saturday when they dropped a dual matchup with Adams State by a score of 28-14.

The Tigers fell behind 6-0 early after Kyler Mick was pinned by Issac Lopez just 36 seconds into the 165-pound bout. Adams State quickly increased its lead to 9-0 in the 174-pound bout after Koery Windham got the better of Micquille Robinson in a 7-1 decision. The Tigers once again came up short at 184 pounds when Richard Bencomo kept Rakim Dean at bay for the entire match, walking off the mat with a 4-0 decision.

At 197 pounds, freshman Austin Brandt cut the Grizzlies lead to 12-3 after picking up a 10-5 decision over Kahlil Gipson. The momentum stayed in FHSU’s favor with ninth-ranked Christian Lance heading into the 285-pound bout. Lance pulled off a third period take down and picked up his team-leading 26th win on the year with a 3-2 decision, trimming the deficit to 12-6.

After a pin by the Grizzlies at 125 pounds and a technical fall at 133 pounds pushed the score to 23-6, the No. 7 wrestler at 141 pounds Brandon Ball got the Tigers on the board once more. Ball was in full control for the entirety of the match, earning a major decision over Sage Budd by a score of 10-2.

A technical fall by the Grizzlies in the 149 bout sent Greg Tooley to the mat for FHSU in the final match of the night. Despite the 28-10 deficit and a comeback out of reach, Tooley ended the match on a positive note for the Tigers with a 10-2 major decision of his own.

The Tigers will return to the mat in search of their first dual win of the season when they welcome Colorado School of Mines to Gross Memorial Coliseum on Thursday (Jan. 12). The first bout is set to start at 7 p.m.

FHSU Sports Information