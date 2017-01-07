TMP splits in Salina

By JEREMY McGUIRE

Hays Post

Girls: TMP 91, Sacred Heart 37

Boys: Sacred Heart 81, TMP 66

SALINA-The TMP Lady Monarchs scored early and often in the first half of their game on the road in Salina against the Sacred Heart Lady Knights. TMP had a double digit lead in the first two minutes and didn’t look back taking a 29-9 lead after the first quarter. The Lady Monarchs outscored Sacred Heart 22-16 in the second quarter and let 51-25 at the break behind 17 points from Madyson Koerner.

The second half was the same song, different verse for TMP as defensive pressure turned in to easy points for the Lady Monarchs. TMP pushed their lead to 48 points at the end of the third quarter and had a running clock in the fourth quarter. The Lady Monarchs finished with a 91-37 win.

Koerner led the way for TMP with 23 points. Megan Koenigsman added 14 and Kayla Vitztum 12. TMP improves to 7-1 on the season. They will host Trego on Tuesday.

ROSE MCFARLAND INTERVIEW



GAME HIGHLIGHTS



The Sacred Heart pressure hit TMP early in the first quarter and it was often. The Monarchs turned the ball over nine times in the first quarter and trailed 26-14 after the first. Both teams battled back and forth throughout the second quarter.

Sacred Heart pushed the lead as high as 12 a couple of times and TMP cut the lead to as low as five as well. TMP played 10 players in the first half with seven of them scoring. That included a long three pointer from Trenton Mayo at the halftime buzzer which cut the Knight lead to 48-41.

Sacred Heart pushed their lead back to double figures in the third quarter. The Knights used a 10-0 run to end the third to take control at 69-52. The Knights held serve in the fourth quarter and picked up the 81-66 win.

TMP drops to 4-4 on the season and will host Trego on Tuesday in Hays.

JOE HERTEL INTERVIEW



GAME HIGHLIGHTS

