Tigers fall on last second shot to Southwest Baptist

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

HAYS, Kan. – For the second time in three years, Southwest Baptist beats Fort Hays State on a last second shot at Gross Coliseum. Cartier Dean, who lead the Bearcats (9-5, 2-3 MIAA) with 11 points, hit a 3-pointer from the right wing with less than one second to play in the 56-54 victory. Dean’s heroics came after Kyler Kinnamon hit a layup with 13 seconds left to put the Tigers (9-5, 3-3 MIAA) up one. Kinnamon was fouled but missed the free throw.

Mark Johnson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

The Bearcats held the Tigers scoreless for the first 4:58 of the second half and built a 10-point lead thanks to a 14-0 run. FHSU responded with an 11-0 run over the next 7:48 to retake the lead.

A Brady Werth basket with 5:08 to play pushed the Tigers lead to four at 47-43 but SBU answered with a 7-0 lead to go up 50-47 with 1:30 to play.

Trey O’Neil hit a 3-pointer to tie the game 50-50 with 1:17 to play.

Werth led the Tigers with a career-high 13 points along with eight rebounds and was the only Tiger to reach double-figures.

Rob Davis, who led the MIAA in scoring at 24.2 points per game coming into the contest, was held to eight on 3-of-12 shooting.