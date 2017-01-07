Sunny, cold Saturday

Today
Sunny, with a high near 29. Wind chill values as low as -12. West northwest wind 6 to 8 mph becoming east in the afternoon.
Tonight
Partly cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -1. East southeast wind 6 to 8 mph.
Sunday
Partly sunny, with a high near 38. Wind chill values as low as 3. South southeast wind 8 to 11 mph becoming southwest in the afternoon.
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 20. South southwest wind 5 to 7 mph.
Monday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53. South wind 7 to 11 mph.
Monday Night
Mostly cloudy, with a low around 34.
Tuesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 52.
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 25.
Wednesday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 26.
Thursday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 41.