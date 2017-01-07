Strong third quarter carries Tiger women past Southwest Baptist

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State women outscored Southwest Baptist 30-8 in the third quarter to build a 25-point lead and beat the Bearcats 88-63 Saturday afternoon at Gross Coliseum. The Tigers (13-2, 4-2 MIAA) held SBU (10-4, 2-3 MIAA) without a field goal for six and half minutes over the third and fourth quarter as they pick up their fourth straight conference win.

Tony Hobson Postgame Interview

Game Highlights

Tatyana Legette led four Tigers in double-figures with 17 points. Kacey Kennett added 14, Jill Faxon 11 and Madison Mittie 10.

FHSU shot 44-percent for the game including 5-for-24 from beyond the arc. They went 10-of-25 from the free throw line and outrebounded the Bearcats by nine.

Taylor Chandler had five of the Tigers 15 steals as they outscore SBU 30-8 off turnovers and 17-4 on second chance points.