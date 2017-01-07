Joyce E. Waldschmidt, Hays, died Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Hays Medical Center on her 73rd birthday.

She was born January 7, 1944 in Hays, Kansas the daughter of Robert and Violet (Hinkhouse) Johnson. She married Eldon Chrisler in 1964. They were married 17 years. She later married Arnold Joseph “A.J.” Waldschmidt on March 16, 1990. He preceded her in death on September 9, 1994. She graduated from Palco High School in 1962. She was a homemaker and beginning in the late 1980’s she worked in the physical therapy department at St. John’s Nursing Home. She was active, always happy, and loved her work and the patients she helped. She was involved in her daughter’s activities, never missing a game. She loved bowling, dancing, her dogs, and was an avid Kansas City Chiefs fan. She attended the First United Methodist Church and the Church of the Nazarene.

Survivors include a daughter; Marilyn Chrisler of Olathe, Kansas, a brother; Russell Johnson and wife Evelyn of Fort Dodge, IA, a sister; Connie Ferland of Wichita, and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her first husband, Eldon, her second husband, A.J., two sisters; Shirley Westhusin and Mary Jane Lang, and two brothers-in-law; Levi Ferland and Ronald Westhusin.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, January 9, 2017 at the Hays Memorial Chapel Funeral home, 1906 Pine. Burial will follow in the St. Joseph Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Monday from 1:00 pm until service time at the funeral home. Memorials are suggested in Joyce’s memory for a memorial to be determined at a later day. Condolences may be left for the family at www.haysmemorial.com.