HPD arrest log, Dec. 26 to 28

All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Jahrahn Amir Lee, 23, Hays, was arrested at 11:42 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 1700 block of Volga on suspicion of domestic battery.

Sharon Marie Legleiter, 49, Hays, was arrested at 4 p.m. Dec. 27 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of theft by deception and making false information.

Irvin Edward Earl, 30, Stockton, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 800 block of Ash on suspicion of domestic battery.

Jennifer Marie Baxter, 31, Stockton, was arrested at 1:45 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 800 block of Ash on suspicion of domestic battery.

Jordan Elizabeth Werth, 27, Hays, was arrested at 2:30 a.m. Dec. 28 in the 1100 block of Allen on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Abraham Duran Leon, 21, Tribune, was arrested at 11:38 p.m. Dec. 26 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Edrick Anthony Williams Sr., 31, Hays, was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 100 block of West Fourth on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Tyler Ernest Cotten, 27, Hays, was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 100 block of West Fourth on suspicion of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Earl Lee Cotton, 57, Hays, was arrested at 7:04 p.m. Dec. 28 in the 100 block of West Fourth on suspicion of drug distribution and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Joshua Aaron Dreher, 30, Hays, was arrested at 2:06 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 1000 block of Main on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Jaime Elizabeth Sherrell, 32, Hays, was arrested at 11:47 a.m. Dec. 27 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to appear.

Steven Leon Koerner, 52, Hays, was arrested at 11:38 a.m. Dec. 26 in the 100 block of West 12th on suspicion of failure to appear.