Hays Community Acoustic Jam session today

The monthly Hays Community Acoustic Jam session will be held today, January 7th, from 2-4 p.m at the Hays Arts Center Annex, 1010 Main in Downtown Hays. The sessions are held on the first Saturday of each month.

The local acoustic jam is a fun place for people of all skill levels to play acoustical instruments (guitars, banjos, fiddles, harmonicas, bass guitars, etc.). It’s also a great place to invite friends to enjoy music, either playing, singing or listening.

There is no skill level required and you can play and/or sing as little or much as you please.

All you have to bring is yourself, your acoustical instruments, your music and a stand if you need one. People are also welcome to bring paper copies of songs they would like to share with the group if they would like.

All are welcome to attend to either listen or to participate.