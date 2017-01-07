Evelyn Belle “Evie” Bauck, age 101, passed away on Friday, January 6, 2017 at Wichita County Health Center in Leoti, Kansas. Evie was born November 24, 1915 in Tampa, Kansas, the daughter of Warner William & Sadie Irene (Garrett) Heim. A resident of Wichita County since 1935, she was a homemaker.

Evie was a member of St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Leoti, Kansas. She was also active in EHU and several bridge clubs in Leoti.

On July 23, 1935, she married Lawrence Duane “Bert” Hull. He passed away on June 23, 1950 in Leoti, Kansas. On September 22, 1952, she married Clement Bauck at St. Theresa Catholic Church in rural Wichita County, Kansas.

Evie’s surviving family includes-

Her husband-

Clement Bauck- Leoti, Kansas

Two sons-

Dennis & Deb Bauck- Leoti, Kansas

Randy & Belinda Bauck- Longmont, Colorado

Five grandchildren, ten great grandchildren, several great great–grandchildren.

Her parents, first husband, a son, Larry Hull, six brothers and three sisters precede her in death.

Vigil services will be held at 7:00 p.m. Monday, January 9, 2017 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church in Leoti, Kansas.

Funeral Mass will be at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, January 10, 2017 at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church with Father Benjamin Martin officiating.

Burial will be in St. Theresa Cemetery in rural Wichita County, Kansas.

Friends may call from 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Leoti, Kansas.

Memorials may be given to St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church Building Fund or the Leoti EMT’s in care of the funeral home.