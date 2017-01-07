Hays, Kansas – Armella Wittman, age 92, died Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at her daughter’s home in Kearney, Nebraska.

She was born on October 31, 1924, in Munjor, Kansas to Jerome and Philomena (Pfannenstiel) Herl. She married Vernon M. Wittman on April 16, 1945 in Vincent, Kansas. He died October 25, 2000.

She was a homemaker, worker at Travenol Labs., a member of the Victoria Daughters of Isabella

and attended Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church. She moved to Hays in 1965 then moved to Kearney, Nebraska in 2010, to live with her daughter.

Survivors include one son, Lloyd Wittman and wife, Diana, Andover, KS; two daughters, Carol Gregg and husband, Eldon, Hays, KS; Connie Wittman, Kearney, NE; one sister, Alice Kreutzer, Hays, KS; one sister-in-law, Mary Ann Herl, Victoria, KS; four grandchildren: Eric Wittman and his fiancé, Cristina Frank, Dr. Maria Wittman and her husband, Dr. Garrett Hooker, Daryl Gregg, Denise VanderGiesen and husband, Bill.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Celestine Herl, Edwin Herl, Alvin Herl; one infant brother, Ralph Herl; four sisters, Regina Leiker, Irene VonFeldt, Leona Geist and Marietta Herl.

Services will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, 2901 East 13th Street, Hays, Kansas. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays, Kansas.

A Victoria Daughters of Isabella rosary will be at 6:30 P.M. Monday, followed by a vigil service at 7:00 P.M. Monday, both at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays, 1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.

Visitation is from 5:00 to 9:00 P.M. Monday, and from 8:30 to 9:45 A.M. Tuesday, all at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays.

Memorial to the Cancer Council of Ellis County. Condolences can be left by guestbook at

www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or via e-mail to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net.