TMP starts ’17 with sweep in Ellis

By Jeremy McGuire

Hays Post

Girls: TMP 65, Ellis 26

Boys: TMP 56, Ellis 47

ELLIS, Kan-TMP went on a 17-0 run midway through the first quarter and into the second quarter to take control of Friday night’s Mid Continent League match-up with the Ellis Lady Railers. Leading 10-8, TMP scored 17 in a row to take a 27-10 lead early in the second quarter. The Lady Monarchs took a 39-12 lead into the half thanks to 12 points off the bench from Aubrey Koenigsman.

The second half was much of the same for TMP as they continued to roll. The Lady Monarchs outscored the Lady Railers 16-9 in the third quarter and led 55-21 at that point which led to a running clock in the fourth quarter. TMP picked up their sixth win with the 65-26 victory. Koenigsman led the way with 17 for TMP. Kaylyn Foster led the way for Ellis with 9 points.

The Lady Monarchs improve to 6-1 and will play Sacred Heart in Salina on Saturday. Ellis drops to 4-4 and won’t play until next Friday when they travel to Hill City

The TMP boys used a strong early start to take an 15-7 lead after the first quarter. The Monarchs extended that lead to double digits in the second quarter and led 29-16 at halftime. Balance was the name of the game or TMP as 8 players scored in the first half of play. Easton Smith scored 12 first half points for Ellis.

TMP used their defensive pressure to keep Ellis at arm’s length most of the second half leading by as many as 15 points. Ellis closed the gap to 13 points, 40-27, after three quarters of play and started the fourth quarter on fire. The Railers went on a 13-0 run to tie the game at 40. That’s when TMP slammed the door shut and finished the game on a 16-7 run to pick up the 56-47 victory.

TMP improves to 4-3 on the season and 2-1 in the Mid Continent League. Ellis drops to 4-4 and 0-2 in the MCL and will play next Friday in Hill City. TMP is on the road in Salina on Saturday to face Sacred Heart.

