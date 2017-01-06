Sunny, cold Friday



Friday Mostly sunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -13. Light and variable wind becoming west northwest 5 to 8 mph in the morning.

Friday Night Mostly clear, with a low around 5. Wind chill values as low as -4. West southwest wind around 7 mph.

Saturday Sunny, with a high near 31. Wind chill values as low as -4. West wind around 6 mph becoming light and variable.

Saturday Night Partly cloudy, with a low around 12. East northeast wind 5 to 7 mph becoming south southeast after midnight.

SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 39.

Sunday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 21.

MondayMostly sunny, with a high near 48.