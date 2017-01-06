Stockton native earns major national nursing honor

Medical News Network

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Tammy Peterman, executive vice president, chief operating officer and chief nursing officer at The University of Kansas Hospital, is part of the 2016 class of American Academy of Nursing Fellows. She is one of approximately 2,400 nurses in the Academy out of nearly 4 million nurses nationwide to receive this honor, and the only nurse from Kansas honored in this year’s class.

The American Academy of Nursing Fellow serves the public and the nursing profession by creating and executing knowledge-driving and policy related initiatives in order to advance and improve America’s healthcare system. To be inducted as a fellow, a nurse must be recognized by her peers as having had significant influence on the profession of nursing; one must also be a recognized contributor and innovator in healthcare policy, practice or research, and must have shared that innovation in order to impact the practice of health care delivery.

“The honor is so well deserved,” said Bob Page, president and chief executive officer of The University of Kansas Hospital. “You would be hard pressed to find a nursing leader as talented and as accomplished. She has transformed nursing and transformed our entire organization.”

Tammy Peterman, MS, RN, FAAN, has been with the hospital since her graduation from the University of Kansas School of Nursing and has moved through the ranks, having started as a staff nurse. Peterman was named chief nursing officer in 2001; in addition, she accepted executive vice president and chief operating officer responsibilities in May 2007.

Peterman holds a master’s degree in nursing, as well as a certification in advanced nursing administration.

She is a native of Stockton and was named the 2006 Distinguished Nursing Alumna by the Kansas University Nurses Alumni Association. Peterman has served in various nursing organizations.

As Chief Nursing Officer, Peterman helped establish a patient-centered culture within the Department of Nursing, as evidenced by the highest patient satisfaction scores in the history of the hospital.

Under her leadership, The University of Kansas Hospital has become one of only 3.7 percent of hospitals to earn prestigious Magnet designation three consecutive times. Magnet designation means a hospital outperforms others and is statistically proven to have higher quality care, better patient outcomes and higher nurse retention. Magnet-designated organizations involve nursing in decision-making at every level, and have robust systems that promote advancing nursing practice and healthcare delivery.

“Everyone would want a Tammy Peterman on their team,” added Page. “Everyone would want someone as humble and competent. When she comes up with an idea, you listen because you know she is focused on what is best for the patient.”

Leaders at the hospital paid homage to Peterman, including Page, Barbara MacArthur, vice president of cardiac services and herself an academy fellow, and Chris Ruder, RN, vice president of patient care services and assistant chief nursing officer.