Lawrence F. “Larry” Weiser, 97, passed away peacefully on Jan. 4, 2017, at his Great Bend residence. He was born Sept. 4, 1919, at Odin, the son of Rudolph J. and Mary Louise (Grellinger) Weiser. He was a 1939 graduate of Odin High School and then attended St. Joseph Military Academy, Hays, until he was drafted into the United States Army in the summer of 1941. He was a decorated World War II combat veteran, serving in the Pacific Theater and was involved in the liberation of the Philippine Islands in 1945. He returned home and married Leona Victoria Beck May 5, 1947, at Great Bend. She passed away July 14, 2011, after 64 years of marriage.

After returning home from military service, he along with brothers Bernard and Clem, founded Weiser Brothers Grocery in Great Bend. Mr. Weiser later owned and operated Weiser’s Gamble Store in Great Bend for 25 years, while maintaining his real estate license.

Mr. Weiser was a member of Prince of Peace Parish at St. Patrick Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus Council #862, American Legion Argonne Post 180, Veterans of Foreign Wars Morris-McFadden Post #3111 and Great Bend Realtors Association, all of Great Bend. He enjoyed sports of all kinds, including hunting, fishing and golf; but, playing, coaching and teaching baseball was his number one love. He was an avid University of Kansas basketball, football and baseball fan. He had a warm sense of humor and a great appreciation for the arts as a painter and guitar player.

Survivors include three daughters, Connie Weiser of Great Bend, Linda Barnes and her husband Bill of Wichita, and Patricia Harbaugh and Doug of Kansas City; three sons, Don Weiser and his wife Lynne of Salina, Michael Weiser and his wife Lexie of Salina, and Kent Weiser of Emporia; one brother, Al Weiser of Hayward, Wisc.; three sisters, Mary Ann Wassinger of Sun City, Ariz., Trudie Sturdy of Sun City, Ariz., and Kathleen “Katie” Reif of Wichita; 16 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by six brothers, Nick Weiser, Rudy Weiser, Tony Weiser, Bernard Weiser, Clem Weiser and Herb Weiser.

Vigil Service with Knights of Columbus Rosary will be at 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:30 a.m., Monday, Jan. 9, 2017, at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Great Bend with Father Don Bedore celebrating. Burial will be in Great Bend Cemetery North, with military rites by Fort Riley Honor Guard. Friends may call from 1 to 9 p.m., with the family receiving friends from 5:30 to 7 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, at Bryant Funeral Home. Memorials have been established with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or Prince of Peace Parish, in care of Bryant Funeral Home.