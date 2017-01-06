Kansas woman dies after SUV, pickup crash

WILSON COUNTY- A Kansas woman died in an accident just before 7p.m. on Thursday in Wilson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2003 Chevy Trailblazer driven by Stacy Chad, 34, Louisburg, was east bound on Kansas 39 at U.S. 75.

The driver failed to stop at the stop sign and collided with a 2013 GMC pickup driven by Ronald Young, 43, Overbrook, that was northbound on U.S. 75.

The SUV rolled in the middle of U.S. 75 and came to rest on its wheels.

Chad was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics. She was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.

Young was not injured.