Hays, Kansas – Harriet Wasinger, age 88, died Thursday, January 5, 2017, at The Good Samaritan Society-Hays Care Center, Hays, Kansas.

She was born November 6, 1928, on the family farm south of Hays, Kansas. She married G. Don Wasinger on June 21, 1948, in Hays, Kansas. He died June 3, 2012.

She was a proofreader for the Hays Daily News for over 15 years, a homemaker, a member of St. Nicholas Catholic Church and St. Nicholas Ladies Guild, Hays, Kansas. In 1980, she and her husband moved to Aurora, Colo., where he operated a small printing business and she made draperies. In 1994, they returned to Hays, she enjoyed cooking and crocheting.

Survivors include two sons, Dave Wasinger and wife, Karen, Rob Wasinger and wife, Joanne, both of Hays, KS; six grandchildren, Austin Wasinger and wife, Krista, Lynae Freeman and husband Lee, Kyle Wasinger and Wife, Stacey, Andy Wasinger, Katie Wasinger and John Paul Wasinger; four great grandchildren, Bayley Wasinger, Myley Wasinger, Daxtyn Wasinger and Ryker Wasinger.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; three brothers, Clarence Schmidt and wife, Helen, Ralph Schmidt and wife, Rosalie, John Schmidt and wife, Alma; seven sisters, Zelma VonFeldt and husband, Isadore, Eleanor Befort and husband, Richard, Irene Rohr and husband, Ted, Virginia Wiesner and husband, George, Stella Riedel and husband, Lawrence, Alice Rohleder and husband, William, Mary Adams and husband, John; and one infant sister, Regina Schmidt.

Services are 10:00 A.M. Monday, January 9, 2017, at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church, 2901 East 13th, Hays, Kansas. Burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, Hays, Kansas.

A vigil service will be at 7:00 P.M. Sunday, and a St. Nicholas of Myra Ladies Guild rosary will be at 7:30 P.M. Sunday, both at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays ,1919 East 22nd Street, Hays, Kansas 67601.

Visitation is from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Sunday, at Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays and from 9:00 to 10:00 A.M. Monday, at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church.

Memorials to St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church or the St. Nicholas Ladies Guild. Condolences can be left by guestbook at www.keithleyfuneralchapels.com or via email to clinesmortuary@eaglecom.net.