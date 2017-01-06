Ellis Co. restaurant and lodging inspections 12/25-12/31

Last week’s inspection results from the Kansas Department of Agriculture:

Thirsty’s Brew Pub and Grill 2704 Vine, Hays- Dec. 27

A follow-up inspection found no violations.

Sonic Drive In 1708 Vine, Hays- Dec. 27

A follow-up inspection found no violations.

Pepsi Co. America’s Beverages 1860A E. 8th, Hays- Dec. 28

FDA contract was found to be in compliance.

Pasta Jays 4310 Vine, Hays- Dec. 29

Follow up to Administrative Order found two violations.

In the bar area there was a 3/4 bottle of dry Vermouth that had a small flying insect present in the bottle.

The hand washing sink on the cooking line was being used to clean burnt peppers. Person in charge disposed of the peppers and cleaned the hand sink. The sink will only be used for hand washing from now on.