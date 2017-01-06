Chester Oliver Wishon Jr. , age 59, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Greeley County Hospital in Tribune, Kansas. Chet was born September 15, 1959 on Heidelberg, Germany, the son of Chester Oliver & Oleta (Thon) Wishon, Sr. A lifetime resident of Greeley County, he was a Gas & Oil Supervisor in the Oil and Gas Industry.
Chet attended the Assembly of God Church in Tribune, Kansas.
On July 4, 2009 he married Patricia Lopez Hocker in Tribune, Kansas.
Chet surviving family includes-
His wife-
Patty Wishon- Tribune, Kansas
His Mother-
Oleta Bergquist- Tribune, Kansas
One daughter-
Hillary Brooke & Bryan Koehn- Greeley, Colorado
One grandchild-
Remington Koehn- Greeley, Colorado
Two sisters-
Deborah & Warren Kuttler- Tribune, Kansas
Sandra Lewis- Tribune, Kansas
Two step children-
Christopher Garrison- Liberal, Kansas
Aubrey Hamilton- Colorado Springs, Colorado
Four step grandchildren
Karley, Ayden, Chloe & Natalie Garrison – Liberal, Kansas
His father, stepfather and a step grandchild precede him in death
Cremation has been chosen.
There will be no calling times.
Funeral Services will be held at a later date
Memorials may be given to the Chester O. Wishon Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home. PO 301, Tribune, Kansas 67879.