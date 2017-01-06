Chester Oliver Wishon Jr. , age 59, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Greeley County Hospital in Tribune, Kansas. Chet was born September 15, 1959 on Heidelberg, Germany, the son of Chester Oliver & Oleta (Thon) Wishon, Sr. A lifetime resident of Greeley County, he was a Gas & Oil Supervisor in the Oil and Gas Industry.

Chet attended the Assembly of God Church in Tribune, Kansas.

On July 4, 2009 he married Patricia Lopez Hocker in Tribune, Kansas.

Chet surviving family includes-

His wife-

Patty Wishon- Tribune, Kansas

His Mother-

Oleta Bergquist- Tribune, Kansas

One daughter-

Hillary Brooke & Bryan Koehn- Greeley, Colorado

One grandchild-

Remington Koehn- Greeley, Colorado

Two sisters-

Deborah & Warren Kuttler- Tribune, Kansas

Sandra Lewis- Tribune, Kansas

Two step children-

Christopher Garrison- Liberal, Kansas

Aubrey Hamilton- Colorado Springs, Colorado

Four step grandchildren

Karley, Ayden, Chloe & Natalie Garrison – Liberal, Kansas

His father, stepfather and a step grandchild precede him in death

Cremation has been chosen.

There will be no calling times.

Funeral Services will be held at a later date

Memorials may be given to the Chester O. Wishon Memorial Fund in care of Price & Sons Funeral Home. PO 301, Tribune, Kansas 67879.