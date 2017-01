Hays, Kansas – Armella Wittman, age 92, died Wednesday, January 4, 2017 at her daughter’s home in Kearney, NE.

Funeral services will be 10:00 A.M. Tuesday, January 10, 2017, at St. Nicholas of Myra Catholic Church Hays, Kansas.

An obituary will follow from Cline’s-Keithley Mortuary of Hays.