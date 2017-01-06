Amy Marie Hale, 51 passed away Wednesday January 4, 2017 in Hutchinson Kansas.

She was born in Hays, Kansas, to Richard and Catherine (Waldschmidt) Rodriguez. She graduated from Elkhart High School in May 1983 and later graduated from Fort Hays State University with a bachelor’s degree in Elementary Education. She taught in education for 26 years at Garden City, Trinity Catholic High School, Morgan Elementary, and finally at Holy Cross Catholic School.

Amy’s passions were her love of God, family, friends, and serving her community. She loved watching her children participate in their sporting activities and extra- curricular events. She was known to be present for each and every activity that her children were involved in, no matter how far the distance was that she and Steve had to travel. She was active in music with both singing in weekly celebrations and leading the Teen Choir. She loved cheerleading, gardening, being outdoors, and anything that involved her family. She was known for always putting everyone before herself and as a prayer warrior by all in the community.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Catherine Rodriguez, and both paternal and maternal grandparents.

She is survived by her husband of 27 years; Steve Hale, children; Tori Hale, Joseph Hale, Katie Hale, and Michael Hale, Father; Richard (Karen) Rodriguez, brothers; Curt (Darci) Rodriguez, Clint (Shelley) Rodriguez, numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.

Visitation, 12:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel. The Rosary in honor of Amy is scheduled for Sunday January 8, 2017 at 7:00 PM. The Mass of Christian Burial is Monday January 9, 2017 at 11:30 AM. Both events will take place at the Holy Cross Catholic Church in Hutchinson Kansas. Interment will be Tuesday January 10, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Hays, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to: Trinity Catholic High School, Cancer Council of Reno County or Hospice House all in care of the funeral home.