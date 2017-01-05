Wedding Showcase 2017 scheduled next month at Big Creek Crossing

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

A stressful part of the wedding process for engaged couples is the tedious task of planning for the big day. It is time-consuming, and the wedding planning check list can be extensive.

To alleviate some the worries, Big Creek Crossing, 2918 Vine, each year hosts its Wedding Showcase, which gives couples the opportunity to check out the latest trends, ideas and fashions from various different vendors as they plan for their special day.

“It’s a tradition that has been going on for several years here in Hays, and it gives local businesses an opportunity to come in and showcase their products and services to potential brides and grooms,” said James Younger, BCC marketing director.

This year’s event is from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 18.

Last year, the showcase saw approximately 50 vendors with services such as registry information, music, travel, catering, photography, video, decorations, attire and more. Younger is expecting there to be more vendors for this year’s showcase.

“From a bride and groom’s perspective, this is a very useful tool because we have everything from caterers to DJs to complete wedding planners, decor, photography, and honeymoon information. Just everything that you need for your wedding is in one spot,” Younger said.

Younger said registration for prospective vendors is open until Feb. 10. To register for a spot at the showcase, call (785) 625-3314.

The wedding showcase at BCC is the largest wedding showcase in western Kansas, Younger said. With it being so big and such a popular event for the area, Younger recommends brides and grooms register at the register hub at center court and show up early.

“Brides get excited about the giveaways, and they get excited because of all the different vendors so they show up right at 10 a.m. … I would say its beneficial to you if you show up as early as you can,” Younger said.

By registering, the couples will receive a passport they can take around to different vendors on location. The passport has each vendor’s name written on it and, once a vendor is visited, the passport will receive a stamp.

The passport is then turned in for a drawing, including the grand prize of a $1,000 wedding voucher.

“The money from the voucher can be used for anything wedding-related, whether its wedding services or the honeymoon,” Younger said.

There will also be door prizes available provided by some of the participating vendors, added Younger.

Last year, Rose Garden gave away 40 percent off catering services as a door prize.

“There is substantial savings and substantial prizes to give away at this event,” Younger said.

Held in conjunction with the showcase is a wedding fashion show, which starts at 3 p.m. Younger said this is a time where vendors display lines of tuxes and bridal dresses.

“Couples will be shown what’s in season, and you may get a couple of ideas,” Younger said.

The fashion show takes place in the former Midwest Drug location, which is a 27,000 square feet area. A runway is brought in, and Wedding Connections decorates the location, Younger said.

For more information on Wedding Showcase 2017 you can check out the Facebook page.