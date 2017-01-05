Tiger women hold off Jennies for sixth straight win

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

HAYS, Kan. – Jill Faxon scored 13 of her team-high 17 points in the first half, Kacey Kennett added 14 points, both hit three 3-pointers to lead the Fort Hays State women to a 69-59 win over Central Missouri Thursday at Gross Coliseum.

After missing their first seven shots to open the game, the Tigers (12-2, 3-2 MIAA) went on a 21-4 run to build a 12-point second quarter lead. They closed the half on a 15-4 run to go up 17 and led by as many as 22 late in the third before the Jennies (10-2, 3-1 MIAA) closed the gap to five with under four minutes to play.

The Tigers responded with a 10-2 run which included six points without any time off the clock after two technical fouls on UCM coach Dave Slifer.

The Tigers went 3-for-15 from the floor in the fourth quarter and finished at 35.5-percent for the game but hit 10-of-27 from beyond the arc. The Jennies went 8-for-12 in the final frame to finish 31.1-percent but were held to their lowest point total of the season.