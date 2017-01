By BECKY KISER

Hays Post

An inch of snow was on the ground in Hays by 8 a.m. Thursday morning, and it was still snowing lightly when the official measurement was taken at the K-State Agricultural Research Center south of town.

The snow yielded 0.04” of moisture. So far for the winter season, Hays has seen 2.2” of snow.

After a high of 23° Wednesday, the low dipped to 7°. Cold, but not a record. That was a bone-chilling -21° on Jan. 5, 1947.

The final official amount of precipitation in Hays during 2016 was 27.60”.