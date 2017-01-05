Richard Mick, 70, died Wednesday, January 4th 2017, at Logan County Hospital. He was born August 9th, 1946 in Beloit. He was the son of Frank and Mary (Thummel) Mick. Richard served in the United States Army from 1965-1971. He married Carol Owens on August 5th 1968, they had four daughters. He worked for Hoxie Implement Company for 7 years, CD Clark and Sons in Oakley for 6 years and Logan County Hospital as the maintenance supervisor for 20 years and then he retired. He also owned and operated C&R Lawn Service for almost 20 years. He was a doting husband and loving father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother David and his wife Alberta of Scott City, and sister Marilee (Darrell) Cramer of Scott City.

He is survived by his wife Carol, daughters Debra Metzler of Wamego, Jennifer Moore of Colby, Melissa (Zek) Hendricks of Salina, Rebecca Morin of San Angelo, TX., brothers John of Scott City and Ronald (Loretta) of Perryton, TX., sisters Marlene (Ed) O’Connor of Hutchinson and Margaret (Charlie) Strouse of Ellsworth, eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.

Memorial services for Richard will be 2:00pm, Wednesday, January 11th, 2017 at Baalmann Mortuary, Colby, KS. Memorials are suggested to the Richard Mick Memorial Fund in care of Baalmann Mortuary PO Box 391, Colby, KS. 67701. online condolences: www.baalmannmortuary.com