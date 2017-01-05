Fire damages central Kansas home

SALINA – A fire caused significant damage to a multiple occupant, 4-bedroom home in Salina on Wednesday.

Just after 5:30 p.m., Fire crews were dispatched to the residence at 622 S. 9th Street, according to a media release.

Fire was confined to the upper floors, with water and smoke damage in the rest of the building. No one was injured.

Residents are not able to live in the building. The fire was blamed on a items placed near a wall heater, according to Salina Fire Marshall Roger Williams.

Estimate of damage was not available late Wednesday.