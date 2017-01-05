LETTER: Farm Bureau statement on Congress returning to D.C.

MANHATTAN — With the recent swearing in of a new Congress, Farm Bureau members in Kansas welcome lawmakers and a new administration to Washington, D.C.

We look forward to working with newly elected Rep. Dr. Roger Marshall, Reps. Lynn Jenkins, Kevin Yoder, and Mike Pompeo as well as Kansas Sens. Pat Roberts and Jerry Moran. We also congratulate Sen. Moran on his new seat on the important Environmental and Public Works Committee and Sen. Roberts who will chair the Agriculture Committee for another congress. Kansas is fortunate to have these individuals in our state’s delegation in Washington, D.C.

There is much work to do, and we are encouraged that these lawmakers can work with others and a new administration to pass high priority legislation including regulatory reform, reauthorizing the farm bill, improving market access with new trade initiatives, and bringing attention to the agriculture credit situation as the farm economy continues to struggle.

There are many common-sense changes that are needed for agriculture and the nation. Kansas Farm Bureau stands ready to help shape positive solutions in a new environment with less fear of onerous regulation and attacks on the agriculture economy. We are optimistic 2017 can bring improvement to our farms, ranches and rural communities.



Rich Felts

Kansas Farm Bureau president