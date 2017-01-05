Late rally lifts Fort Hays State past Central Missouri

By GERARD WELLBROCK

Hays Post

HAYS, Kan. – Fort Hays State outscored Central Missouri 8-2 over the final 1:15 to overcome a five-point deficit and beat the Mules 74-73 Thursday at Gross Coliseum. Rob Davis, who scored a game-high 34 points, hit the go-ahead jumper with 27-seconds to play. He added two free throws to extend the lead to three with four second to play.

Aaron Nicholson fouled Spencer Reeves with two seconds left. Reeves hit the first free throw then intentionally missed the second but after securing the rebound, the Tigers Drew Kite was called for a foul. Gabriel Williams hit the first free throw but missed the second. Jaquan Smith secured the rebound to end the game, which saw 52 combined fouls and 68 combined free throws.

The Tigers (9-4, 3-2 MIAA) led by 10 in the first half, but the Mules (8-4, 2-2 MIAA) responded with a 16-4 run to take their first lead early in the second half. They would hold Fort Hays State without a field goal for over eight minutes in the second half and build the lead to seven on two different occasions, the latest with 5:40 to play.

Hadley Gillum scored 15 points and pulled down a game-high 13 rebounds.

Spencer Reeves and DJ Richardson both scored 14 to lead the Mules with Dushaun Rice adding 11.

UCM scored 33 of their 73 points from the free throw line, hitting 33-of-40. FHSU was 21-of-28 from the foul line.