Jonathan R. Wuytack, Hays, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2017, at the age of 53. He was born in April of 1963 in Evanston, Illinois.

“In the end, it’s not the years in your life that count. It’s the life in your years.” — Abraham Lincoln.



There will be no services held. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to; The Humane Society of the High Plains, 2050 E. Old Hwy 40, Hays, Kansas 67601.

