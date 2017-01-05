Harold Edward Myers, age 92, passed away on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at Prairie Living Senior Complex in Colby, Kansas.

Harold was born April 13, 1924 in Plains, Kansas, the son of Paul Archie & Carrie Inez (Malone) Myers. He graduated from Plains, Kansas High School in 1943 and enlisted in the United States Army, serving on Okinawa in the Philippines during World War Two as a crane operator moving supplies. After watching him work, one world traveled Merchant Marine said he was the best crane operator he had ever seen.

Following his return to civilian life, he accepted Christ as his Savior while talking with a pastor who gave him a ride home. Harold worked as a crane operator building bridges for Rhodes Construction Company for many years, helping build the Kansas Turnpike System. Moving to Wichita County in 1960, he began his career as a farmer. He was an innovator with cropping systems such as the Orthman Bedder and the first in the area to use center pivot technology on flat ground. He was a member of Parks Presbyterian Church, (now called Carwood Community Church) where he served as Sunday School Teacher and on the Board of Elders. He was part of several Men’s discipleship groups and he and Lila enjoyed hosting Missionaries in their home. He was also the treasurer for Augustine Township in Logan County, Kansas for over 40 years. Most important to him was his faith in Jesus Christ and spending time with his family.

On June 22, 1958 he married Lila Marie Niswonger in Wichita County, Kansas. Lila passed away on November 18, 1999 in Tribune, Kansas.

Harold’s surviving family includes-

Four sons-

Mark & Ronda Myers- Colby, Kansas

Paul & Martha Myers- Leoti, Kansas

Craig & Shannon Myers- Colby, Kansas

Stephen & Kathy Myers- Colby, Kansas

One sister-

Mary Farley- Hutchinson, Kansas

Sister in law

Ann Myers- Smyrna, Tennessee

13 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren

His parents, Wife, siblings- Verda Remick, Olive Alder, Kathleen Keller, Dan Myers, Kenneth Myers, Lewis Myers and a grandson, Jacob Alan Myers precede him in death. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 am Saturday, January 7, 2017 at West Bethany Free Methodist Church in rural Wichita County, Kansas with Pastors Paul McNall, Tom Peyton and Justin Ingram officiating. Burial will be in Carwood Cemetery. Friends may call from 10:00 am until 8:00 pm Thursday and Friday with the family in attendance from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm Friday evening at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Leoti, Kansas.

Memorials may be given to Carwood Community Church or Heartland Christian School in Colby, Kansas in care of the funeral home.