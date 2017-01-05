FHSU prof named executive officer for Southwestern Psychological Association

FHSU University Relations and Marketing

Dr. Jennifer Bonds-Raacke, chair of the Department of Psychology at Fort Hays State University, has been named executive officer for the Southwestern Psychological Association.

Bonds-Raacke has a vast amount of administrative experience in higher education and served as former president of SWPA.

The association was formed in 1953 “to promote and strengthen psychology’s scientific, professional and educational facets.” The association’s core membership is from Arizona, Arkansas, Kansas, Louisiana, Missouri, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

As executive officer, Bonds-Raacke will work closely with the president and the executive councils to manage the day-to-day operations of the organization and plan the annual convention.

“I am excited for this new opportunity,” said Bonds-Raacke, “and I look forward to serving the psychological community in this region by providing continued access to scientific advances and professional development.”