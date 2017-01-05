Couple named latest Covenant Builders Hometown Heroes

Steve and Marilyn Wood have been named the latest Covenant Builders Hometown Heroes. They will be honored at Thursday’s Fort Hays State University basketball games.

Steve worked 27 years at FHSU as the Memorial Union Director & also Director of Beach/Schmidt Performing Arts Center for 14 years. He is a past president of Tiger Club & long-time member. Steve is also heavily involved with the FHSU Tiger Auction and Dinner as committee member for the past 6 years.

Marilyn was a teacher at USD 489 for 18 years & was a member of the FHSU Education Dept. for 5 years. She also volunteer’s at the Alumni Center, Big Brothers- Big Sisters, and Youth Friends. The two of them are also members of the FHSU Athletics Difference Maker’s group and they very rarely miss an FHSU function.