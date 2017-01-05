Competition now open for Tiger Gold on Friday graphic for 2017

FHSU University Relations

Contest entries are now being accepted by the Tiger Gold on Friday Committee at Fort Hays State University for the 2017 TGOF graphic.

The competition is open to designs from anyone on campus, students in the Virtual College, alumni, and members of the Tiger community wherever they live. Members of the TGOF Committee are not eligible.

Every contestant will receive a Tiger lapel pin. The top three designs will be posted on FHSU’s social media and in the Memorial Union from Feb. 17 to Feb. 24 for a public vote. The creator of the winning design will receive a $100 Visa card from Eagle Communications.

Each entrant can submit up to three entries. Entries will be accepted until midnight, Feb. 14. The winner will be announced March 1.

Requirements, guidelines and contact information can be found at http://www.fhsu.edu/TGOF/graphic-contest/.