Cold, snowy Thursday



Today -Snow likely, mainly before noon. Cloudy, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -7. North northwest wind 9 to 13 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch possible.

Tonight Partly cloudy, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -11. Northwest wind 6 to 8 mph.

FridaySunny, with a high near 25. Wind chill values as low as -12. West wind 5 to 8 mph.

Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 5. South southwest wind around 7 mph becoming west after midnight.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 29.

Saturday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 9.

SundayMostly sunny, with a high near 37.