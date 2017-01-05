B. Scoby Strong Bake Sale and Fundraiser scheduled for Jan. 14

By GARRETT SAGER

Hays Post

A local Hays resident is using bake sales and raffle ticket sales to help increase awareness and raise money for the Scoby family as their infant son struggles with a rare disease.

Bentley Scoby was diagnosed with Menkes syndrome, a rare disease that affects copper levels in the body. The disease causes sparse and kinky hair, failure to gain weight and grow at the expected rate, and deterioration of the nervous system.

According to Genetics Home Reference, the disease affects one in every 100,000 newborns and is more prevelant amongst males.

Bentley, a 6-month-old is the son of Luke Scoby, a Hays firefighter, and Erica Scoby, who also works in Hays.

The Scoby’s also have a 4-year-old daughter.

The Scoby’s recently went to Kansas City, Mo., for a medical appointment which was supposed to be just one day, but turned into a two-week stay with Bentley receiving medical treatment.

Family friend Danielle Scott saw this as an opportunity to help the family out and provide support in helping them offset medical and travel costs.

“I have experience in planning raffles and fundraising, and they are just such a great family I saw this as an opportunity to where I could try to help out as much as I can,” she said.

Scott ran a similar fundraiser for her brother, who was injured in a motorcycle accident, and it went over well, she said, so she wanted to try it again.

“I wanted to see how this would go over,” Scott said. “I like to plan things like this, and it’s for a good cause.”

The B. Scoby Strong Bake Sale and Raffle Fundraiser is Jan. 14 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Big Creek Crossing, 2918 Vine.

Scott was appreciative of BCC management and their willingness to help the cause.

“They’ve been more than willing to help out and accommodate us making sure we have everything that we need,” Scott said.

Scott said the Scoby family was overwhelmed when they found out about the details of the fundraiser.

Scott, who went to school with Luke Scoby and whose parents are next-door neighbors of the couple, approached them at their house just as they got back from their Kansas City trip.

“They were a little bit tired after their two-week stay in Kansas City, but they were very excited and grateful,” Scott said.

The B. Scoby Strong Bake Sale and Raffle Fundraiser has already had a great response, Scott said.

“The public has been very accepting all ready, and the local businesses with their donations of raffle items have helped out a lot,” Scott said.

Many businesses and local residents have donated gift cards for the raffle with two anonymous people coming together to donate a Traeger grill. According to Scott, there have been more than two dozen items donated so far.

Tickets are $1 for one ticket or $5 for six tickets. Baked goods are also being accepted to help out the Scoby family.

Goods can be dropped off at Scott’s residence the Friday before the event. You can reach Scott at (785) 656-3199 to set up a drop-off time or to purchase raffle tickets, which will also be sold the day of the event.

Baked items can also be dropped off at Big Creek Crossing the morning of the event between 8 a.m. and 10 a.m. at center court.

For more information on the B. Scoby Strong Bake Sale and Raffle Fundraising, visit their Facebook page.