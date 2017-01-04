Tigers remain No. 18 in the nation; Inman, Ball, and Lance ranked

INDIANAPOLIS – Fort Hays State holds steady as they remain tied as the 18th-ranked team in the nation according to the Division II Coaches Association Poll, released Wednesday. Tied with FHSU is Augustana, which moved up from the 23rd spot, and UNC-Pembroke, which jumped three places from the previous poll.

In the individual rankings, 197-pound senior Jon Inman jumped two places and now sits as the No. 2 wrestler at 197 pounds. Despite suffering a minor injury last time out, Inman is the only Tiger to remain undefeated this season posting an unblemished 14-0 record. The No. 2 slot is the highest for Inman’s career as he was ranked sixth all last season at 184 pounds and kicked the 2016-17 campaign off at No. 4.

Another Tiger wrestler remaining in the national rankings is 141-pounder Brandon Ball. He is the No. 7 wrestler in his weight class and has been a constant in the FHSU lineup this season. The redshirt-freshman is currently second on the team in wins, posting a 19-3 record this season.

A new Tiger added to the rankings this time around is heavyweight Christian Lance who debuts at No. 9 with the new release. Lance, who has been a force this season for the Tigers, leads the team with 25 wins and has dropped just three bouts this season.

Here is a link to the most recent rankings.

Division II Wrestling Rankings (January 4, 2016)

FHSU Sports Information