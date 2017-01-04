Sunny, cold Wednesday with a chance of snow overnight



Today Partly sunny, with a high near 23. Wind chill values as low as -6. North northeast wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east in the afternoon.

Tonight A 40 percent chance of snow, mainly after 8pm. Cloudy, with a low around 10. Wind chill values as low as -4. East wind 8 to 14 mph becoming north after midnight.

ThursdayA 30 percent chance of snow before noon. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 17. Wind chill values as low as -4. North wind 10 to 14 mph.

Thursday NightPartly cloudy, with a low around 2. Wind chill values as low as -9. Northwest wind 5 to 9 mph.

FridayMostly sunny, with a high near 27. West wind 5 to 9 mph.

Friday NightMostly clear, with a low around 7.

SaturdaySunny, with a high near 31.