Sunflower Bank Kicks off annual ABC Program supporting education

Since 2001, Sunflower Bank has been raising money for local schools and students annually through its signature ABC program. Total donations since the program began are over $1,000,000.

The program runs January 3 through March 31 and supports over 300 schools across Colorado, Kansas and Missouri.

“Our mission at Sunflower Bank is to create possibility in our communities,” said Mollie Carter, President and CEO of Sunflower Bank. “We believe that by supporting and contributing to our local schools and students, we are helping provide unique programs and educational opportunities. The ABC program reflects the essence of our culture and our commitment to those we serve.”

During the campaign, money will be raised for the benefit of education through the following:

• $50 to a registered school for every Spend & Sign & Save checking and savings account package that is opened. Up to $50 will also be given to the new account owner if they meet specific criteria;

• 5¢ for each debit card swipe when ‘credit’ is selected and the card is registered to a participating school;

• $10 for every ‘A’ on a student’s report card if their card is one of five cards drawn at every local branch, plus a matching donation for their participating school. The drawing is open to all students in grades K-12, $100 maximum per report card.

Visit your local Sunflower Bank branch or SunflowerBank.com/ABC to learn more about the ABC program and to register your Sunflower Bank Debit Card to a specific participating school in support of education.