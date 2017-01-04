Prison guard due in court for sexual relations with convicted Kan. murderer

RENO COUNTY — A woman who at one time worked for the Kansas Department of Corrections faces a preliminary hearing on a felony charge for sexual contact with an inmate at the Hutchinson Correctional Facility.

Amy D. Hapner is charged with unlawful sexual relations for the encounter where she’s accused of consensual lewd fondling or touching of the inmate, Donell Williams.

The alleged crime occurred on May 7.

Williams is serving time for two counts of murder in the first degree for crimes out of Wyandotte County.

The hearing is scheduled for Wednesday in front of Magistrate Judge Cheryl Allen.