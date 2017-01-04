Portion of Oak Street closed 2 weeks for waterline improvements

CITY OF HAYS

Please be advised that Oak Street is closed between 22nd Street and Highland Avenue for waterline improvements. This segment will be closed for an estimated 2 weeks. The project is scheduled to be completed by April 1st (pending weather conditions).

Signs will be in place to direct the traveling public. The traveling public should use caution and if at all possible avoid these areas.

The city of Hays regrets any inconvenience this may cause to the public. If there are any questions, please call the Public Works Planning, Inspection, and Enforcement Division at (785) 628-7310 or the contractor, J-Corp, at (785) 628-8101.