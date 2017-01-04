Patrick “Pat” Lee Balthazor passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017 at Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas at the age of 64. He was born on December 23, 1952 in Plainville, Kansas to the late Philip Paul and Dorothy Ellen (Warren) Balthazor. He graduated from Palco High School in Palco, Kansas with the Class of 1970. He went on to graduate from Fort Hays State University in 1978 with a degree in Petroleum Geology. In 1978, he was united in marriage to Susie Reynolds in Hays, Kansas. They later divorced. In 1995 he married Kay Kelley in Enid, Oklahoma. They were blessed with a son, Beau Thomas.

Pat worked throughout his lifetime, in Kansas, Oklahoma, and Texas with a reputation for being one of the best geologists in the oilfield business. He enjoyed fishing, and having grown up with horses, he was an avid reader, especially of history novels and cowboy novels by author Zane Grey. He was very creative with an affinity for the arts and music. During his spare time, he helped build sets for the Cornerstone Studio Theatre at Friends University in Wichita. Whenever the oilfield was slow, he liked using his skills in cabinet building and carpentry work.

Pat is survived by his son Beau Balthazor and husband Cameron of Enid, OK; brothers Greg Balthazor and wife Karla of Stockton, and Terry Balthazor and wife Kay of Columbia, MO; sister Paula (Balthazor) Prochazka of Gold Canyon, AZ; granddaughter Kallen; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents Philip Paul and Dorothy Balthazor.

Pat was a hardworking man who wasn’t afraid to get dirty, sometimes a little rough around the edges or stubborn, but always passionate, driven, and strong. His ambition and talent allowed him to put his heart into everything he did. Although he will be greatly missed, his love and memories will be with us forever.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 2:00pm on Tuesday, January 3, 2017 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church in Stockton. Burial will follow in St. Ann Catholic Cemetery in Zurich. There will be no visitation.