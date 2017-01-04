Mitchell Larry Miller, 55

Mitch was born in Colby, Kansas, on March 20, 1961, to Larry and Margaret (Juenemann) Miller. He passed away peacefully on December 29, 2016, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, Kansas.

Mitch graduated from Golden Plains High School in 1979. He went on to study at Kansas University before graduating from what is now, Northwest Kansas Technical College in Diesel Mechanics. He married Doyleen Mitchell on August 1, 1981; they later divorced. In 2008, his helpful heart and love of people inspired him to receive his LPN Nursing Degree from Brown Mackie College.

For several years, Mitch worked as the Rawlins County EMT Director and also managed the NAPA Parts store in Atwood, Kansas. Once he began his nursing career, he cared for people in Abilene, Great Bend, Leavenworth, Kansas City and Wichita.

Mitch is survived by his beloved Parents, Partner Tyson Wright, Brothers, Mark (Lori) and Mike (Tammy). He was a proud uncle to 7 nieces and nephews, Josh Miller (Christy), Abbie Cox (Terry), Jesse Miller (Ashley Kennedy), Karly Brown (Chris), Kami Miller, KayCee Miller and Kassie Miller. He also leaves 7 great nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his brother Robert Miller in 1966, his grandparents, Wilbur & Dorothy Miller and August & Estella Juenemann and aunts, uncles and other relatives.

He grew up in Rexford and later resided in Winona, Brewster, Atwood, Great Bend, Salina & Kansas City. In 2010, he met Tyson and made his home in Wichita, Kansas. Mitch described himself as a “MOPAR man for life.” He loved tinkering on cars and trucks. At one time, he owned a total of 60 classic cars. He loved camping and spending time with family and friends. Mitch had a way of not meeting a stranger and making those people feel loved from the moment he befriended them.

At the age of 8, Mitch was diagnosed with Leukemia. After 5 years of treatment, he won his first battle with cancer. In 2014, Mitch was diagnosed with bladder cancer. He enjoyed a year and a half of remission before it returned in August, 2016. The last few months, Mitch again fought a courageous battle, with a smile, love and laughter. He never stopped caring for people, even in his last days, he wanted those he loved to be taken care of and protected.

Services will be held at 11:00 am, on January 7th, 2017, at the Kersenbrock Funeral Home in Colby, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that any contributions be made to the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice or a charity of your choice, in care of Kersenbrock Funeral Chapel, 745 S. Country Club Dr., Colby, KS 67701 www.kersenbrockfuneralchapel.com