Michael Vernon Jewell, 60, of Russell, Kansas, passed away Sunday, January 1, 2017 at the Hays Medical Center in Hays, Kansas from his battle with ALS.

Michael was born May 7, 1956 in Hill Field, AFB, Utah, the son Carl V. and Grace (Warner) Jewell. His father was in the military and his family moved from base to base. Most of his school years were in California. He graduated from High School in California.

Michael was united in marriage to Sharon Berens on October 2, 1987 in Lynwood, Washington. Later in life they divorced, but continued their friendship and later Sharon was his Caregiver.

Michael was working for Midas in Washington state before they moved to the Russell area. He worked for King Of The Road and was a welder for Apco Wire. Later he was a screen printer for many years with Atlas in Russell and Gone Logo in Hays. He loved all aspects of motorcycles. He also enjoyed art work, fishing and doing motorcycle models.

Michael’s surviving family include his two sons; Daniel Jewell of Russell, Kansas and Michael Jewell, Jr. of California; caregiver, Sharon Jewell of Russell, Kansas; brothers, Rick Jewell and Jim Jewell both of California; step son Jim Nelson of Russell, Kansas; step daughter Elizabeth Nelson of Riverton, Wyoming; Uncle and Aunt Harold & Lois Jewell of Green Valley, Arizona; brother-in-law, Jim Giguiere of Arizona; sister-in-law, Shelby Doty (Jim) of Hays, Kansas; nieces Catie Doty of Hays, Kansas and Ashley Mitchell (Kevin) of Wichita, Kansas; and grandnephews, Jeter Mitchell and Rivera Mitchell. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Vernetta Giguiere.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11:30 AM, Saturday, January 7, 2017 at Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary of Russell. A private burial of ashes will follow at a later date. Visitation will be from 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Friday, January 8, 2017. Visitation will continue Saturday morning with the family present to greet friends from 9:30 AM to Service Time. Condolences may be sent to Pohlman-Varner-Peeler Mortuary, who is in charge of these arrangements.