Hoxie, KS-Linda Kay Cook, 61, passed away. Saturday, December 30, 2016, at her home in rural Sheridan County, Kansas. Linda was born August 19, 1955 to Kenneth and Elaine (Scarecliff) Langer in Des Moines, Iowa . She attended school in Des Moines graduating from Hoover High School. On October 22, 1988 she was united in marriage to John C. Cook in Oakley, Kansas. She went on to attend Colby Community College and graduated with an Associates Degree in 1991. She worked at the Country Cottage in Hoxie, Kansas as a Floral Designer.

She is survived by her husband, John C. Cook of the home; Father, Kenneth Langer of Des Moines, Iowa; brother, William Lagner and wife Sheri of Perth, North Dakota; Uncle, John Lagner of Dennison, Iowa; Nephew, Matthew Lagner and wife Kayla of Bismark, North Dakota; Niece, Melissa Lagner and son Michael of Omaha, Nebraska.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Elaine ( Scarcliff) Lagner.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Memorials are suggested to the Linda Kay Cook Memorial and may be sent in care of Mickey-Leopold Funeral Home, PO Box 987, Hoxie, Kansas 67740. On-line condolences may be left at www.mickeyleopoldfuneral.com