The Healthy Christians

Two Christians have lived very good, and also very healthy lives. They die, and go to heaven.

As they are walking along, marveling at the paradise around them, one turns to the other and says “Wow. I never knew heaven was going to be as good as this!”

“Yeah”, says the other. “And just think, if we hadn’t eaten all that oat bran we could have got here ten years sooner.”

