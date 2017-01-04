HPD Activity Log Dec. 22-Dec. 27

The Hays Police Department responded to 13 traffic stops and 4 animal calls Thu., Dec. 22, 2016, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Driving Under the Influence–500 block E 7th St, Hays; 2:51 AM

Unwanted Person–1300 block Schwaller Ave, Hays; 2:55 AM

Domestic Disturbance–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 8:36 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–1400 block Oak St, Hays; 8:55 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–2500 block 183 Hwy, Hays; 11:43 AM; 11:45 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–2500 block Vine St, Hays; 11:53 AM

Document Service–1000 block Vine St, Hays; 11:55 AM

MV Accident-Private Property–2900 block Vine St, Hays; 12:25 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–3100 block Vine St, Hays; 12:57 PM

Parking Complaint–1100 block Pinehurst St, Hays; 1:52 PM

Criminal Damage to Property–1200 block E 27th St, Hays; 12/21 10:30 PM; 12/22 9:30 AM

Credit Card Violations–1300 block W 27th St, Hays; 3:31 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 4:16 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 11/18/16 5 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 11/10/16 5 PM

Contempt of Court/Fail to Pay–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 11/6/16 5 PM

Theft (general)–2600 block Augusta Ln, Hays; 4:57 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 5:07 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–32nd and Vine Frontage, Hays; 6:32 PM

MV Accident-Property Damage–2500 block Gen Hays Rd, Hays; 7:45 PM; 9:33 PM

Disorderly Conduct–2500 block Vine St, Hays; 10:50 PM; 10:55 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 8 traffic stops and 6 animal calls Fri., Dec. 23, 2016, according to the HPD Activity Log.

MV Accident-Personal Injury–22nd and General Custer, Hays; 1:05 AM

Welfare Check–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 6:53 AM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–1200 block Vine St, Hays; 7:20 AM; 7:22 AM

Burglary/vehicle–2700 block Epworth St, Hays; 12:01 AM; 8:30 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–3200 block Vine St, Hays; 10:08 AM

Criminal Damage to Property–2400 block Vine St, Hays; 1 AM; 10 AM

Unwanted Person–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 10:36 AM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–500 block W 30th St, Hays; 12:35 PM

Welfare Check–100 block W 35th St, Hays; 1:57 PM; 2:59 PM

Driving While Suspended/Revoked–500 block E 8th St, Hays; 3:15 PM

Drug Offenses–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 3:20 PM; 3:31 PM

MV Accident-Private Property-Hit and Run–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 3:30 PM; 4:15 PM

Disturbance – General–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 8:23 PM

Missing Person–100 block W 35th St, Hays; 10:49 PM; 10:50 PM

Battery – simple–200 block E 17th St, Hays; 10:52 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 12 traffic stops and 4 animal calls Sat., Dec. 24, 2016, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Aggravated Battery–100 block W 9th St, Hays; 1:46 AM; 1:49 AM

Assist – Other (not MV)–500 block W 36th St, Hays; 2:43 AM

Unwanted Person–100 block E 50th St, Hays; 7:18 AM

Animal Call–3000 block E 13th St, Hays; 12:41 PM

Civil Dispute–2700 block Willow St, Hays; 12:46 PM

Mental Health Call–400 block Ash St, Hays; 12:53 PM

Unwanted Person–1100 block Vine St, Hays; 2:48 PM; 2:55 PM

Theft (general)–1200 block E 27th St, Hays; 3:05 PM; 3:10 PM

Domestic Disturbance–2700 block Willow St, Hays; 3:55 PM; 4 PM

Mental Health Call–1200 block Maple St, Hays; 4:55 PM

Domestic Disturbance–1900 block Marshall Rd, Hays; 9:12 PM; 9:41 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–100 block W 18th St, Hays; 9:27 PM

Battery – simple–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 9 PM; 10:34 PM

Civil Transport–1300 block Kansas Highway 264, Larned; 11:51 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 25 traffic stops and 11 animal calls Sun., Dec. 25, 2016, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Animal Call–2800 block Grant Ave, Hays; 8:40

Lost Animals ONLY–2200 block Haney Dr, Hays; 10:52 AM

Suspicious Activity–2100 block Elm St, Hays; 11:15 AM

Animal Call–3000 block Indian Trl, Hays; 12:53 PM

Found/Lost Property–300 block W 8th St, Hays; 1:56 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–100 block E 18th St, Hays; 3:54 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–2200 block Centennial Blvd, Hays; 4:23 PM

Driving Under the Influence–1000 block Reservation Rd, Hays; 5:21 PM; 6:24 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–2200 block Pine St, Hays; 5:42 PM

Animal Call–1900 block Vine St, Hays; 6:43 PM

Driving Under the Influence–1000 block Vine St, Hays; 9:50 PM; 10:15 PM

Disturbance – General–1000 block E 26th St, Hays; 10:29 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 24 traffic stops and 11 animal calls Mon., Dec. 26, 2016, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Animal Call–400 block E 17th St, Hays; 12:44 AM; 12:45 AM

Driving Under the Influence–300 block W 8th St, Hays; 1:49 AM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1000 block 40 Bypass Hwy, Hays; 6 AM

Animal Call–3700 block Vine St, Hays; 8:07 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–2300 block Timber Dr, Hays; 10:14 AM

Animal Call–400 block E 13th St, Hays; 11:19 AM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 11:37 AM

Criminal Damage to Property–1100 block Centennial Blvd, Hays; 12/24 6 PM; 12/26 11:45 AM

Theft (general)–300 block E 12th St, Hays; 12 AM; 2 AM

Burglary/residence–500 block W 15th St, Hays; 12/23 6:30 PM; 12/25 8:30 AM

Abandoned Vehicle–1000 block Country Club Dr, Hays; 1:36 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–1900 block Vine St, Hays; 3:07 PM

Theft (general)–400 block E 18th St, Hays; 12/24 12 PM; 12/26 9 AM

Suspicious Activity–2500 block Gen Hancock Rd, Hays; 4 PM; 4:05 PM

Open Door/Window–400 block E 13th St, Hays; 4:44 PM

Lost Animals ONLY–500 block W 21st St, Hays; 4:50 PM

Animal Call–2700 block Epworth St, Hays; 6:13 PM

Domestic Disturbance–2700 block Willow St, Hays; 7:17 PM; 7 PM

Suspicious Activity–500 block E 11th St, Hays; 9:20 PM; 9:27 PM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 11:38 PM

The Hays Police Department responded to 13 traffic stops and 4 animal calls Tue., Dec. 27, 2016, according to the HPD Activity Log.

Criminal Threat–14th and Allen, Hays; 2:39 AM; 2:52 AM

Assist – Other (not MV)–2200 block Canterbury Dr, Hays; 8:50 AM

Domestic Disturbance–1700 block Volga Dr, Hays; 12 AM; 11:12 AM

Theft (general)–200 block E 21st St, Hays; 11:18 AM

Warrant Service (Fail to Appear)–100 block W 12th St, Hays; 11:47 AM

Animal At Large–2500 block Sherman Ave, Hays; 1:41 PM

Suspicious Activity–200 block E 11th St, Hays; 1:58 PM

MV Accident-City Street/Alley–800 block Ash St, Hays; 2:05 PM

Dead Animal Call–13th and Vine St, Hays; 3:13 PM

MV Accident-Hit and Run–500 block W 17th St, Hays; 4 PM

Bicycle – Lost,Found,Stolen–1900 block General Custer Blvd, Hays; 4:01 PM

Credit Card Violations–1700 block MacArthur Rd, Hays; 12/26 9:27 PM; 12/27 12:07 AM

Lost Animals ONLY–4300 block Vine St, Hays; 4:36 PM

Found/Lost Property–45th and Roth Ave, Hays; 5:47 PM

Disturbance – General–300 block W 16th St, Hays; 6:14 PM

Death by Natural Causes–2200 block Walnut St, Hays; 5 AM

MV Accident-Private Property–1300 block Vine St, Hays; 8:23 PM

MV Accident-Private Property–500 block W 24th St, Hays; 2 PM