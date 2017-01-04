Fort Hays State hospitality management program ranks nationally

EUGENE, Ore. — College Choice, a leading authority in college and university rankings and resources, has published its 2017 ranking for the Best Online Bachelor’s in Hospitality Management.

This ranking comes at a time when an average of 27,000 jobs in hospitality have been created every month in the United States. Those looking for a relevant college education can find it in hospitality management, and that includes non-traditional college students who may have significant job and family responsibilities.

“There’s never been a better time for online education than now,” Christian Amondson, Managing Editor of College Choice said of the ranking. “So if you’re a prospective student interested in an online degree and you are open to hospitality management, then this list will be very helpful in determining which institution will give you the biggest bang for your tuition buck.”

Fort Hays State University ranked 12th on the list. For a complete listing, click HERE.

College Choice created the 2017 ranking for Best Online Bachelor’s in Hospitality Management based on a program’s reputation alongside its average return on investment. The sources for this information come from a variety of publicly accessible records, including a nationwide survey published by the Higher Education Research Institute at UCLA, U.S. News & World Report, the National Center for Education Statistics, and PayScale.com.

The College Choice 2017 ranking for the Best Online Bachelor’s in Hospitality Management finds the online hospitality program at the University of Massachusetts-Amherst in the top spot. Florida International University and California State University East Bay round out the top three.

The complete alphabetical rankings are as follows:

American Public University System, Charles Town, West Virginia

Bay State College, Boston, Massachusetts

California State University-East Bay, Hayward, California

Charleston Southern University, Charleston, South Carolina

East Carolina University, Greenville, North Carolina

ECPI University, Virginia Beach, Virginia

Florida International University, Miami, Florida

Fort Hays State University, Hays, Kansas

Grand Canyon University, Phoenix, Arizona

Granite State College, Concord, New Hampshire

Lakeland College, Plymouth, Wisconsin

Lynn University , Boca Raton, Florida

Monroe College, Bronx, New York

National American University, Albuquerque, New Mexico

North Carolina Central University, Durham, North Carolina

Northern Arizona University, Flagstaff, Arizona

Saint Leo University, Saint Leo, Florida

San Ignacio College, Doral, Florida

Schiller International University, Largo, Florida

Sullivan University, Louisville, Kentucky

University of Massachusetts-Amherst, Amherst, Massachusetts

University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, Mississippi

University of the Potomac, Washington, District of Columbia

University of the Southwest, Hobbs, New Mexico

Utah Valley University, Orem, Utah