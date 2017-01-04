Family bingo and photo contest return to Hays library

HPL

Two familiar programs are returning to the Hays Public Library this January.

Family Bingo: Through February 28, the Hays Public Library will be running a “Family Bingo” program. To participate, pick up a bingo card at any of the library’s circulation desks. Only one card per household, please. Once your family/household completes all the items on the bingo card, redeem the card for passes to the movie theater OR passes to the Sternberg museum. Each member of the household should participate in the activities on the card to be eligible for the free passes.

KS Day Photo Contest: The Kansas Day Photo Contest returns this month with an opportunity for local photographers to showcase their work! The two age categories for participants is 17 and under and 18 and older. The four submission categories are Kansas People, Kansas Nature, This is Family, and Kansicana. Participants may enter one photo per category and all photos must be at least 5” X 7” and framed. All photos must be submitted by 5 PM on January 20. Judging will take place January 21-25 and there will be a closing awards reception on Kansas Day, January 29 at 3 PM. For submission guidelines and forms visit hayspublib.org or pick up a packet at the library anytime.

For more information on these and other programs, visit hayspublib.org or call (785) 625-9014.