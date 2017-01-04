Court: City of Hays interests outweigh worker’s speech rights

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A federal appeals court has ruled that the “operational interests” of a city as a public employer outweigh the free speech rights of a former secretary who provided an affidavit in support of a fired police officer’s lawsuit.

The 10th Circuit Court of Appeals sided with the city of Hays.

A three-judge panel found administrative secretary Firma Helget’s disclosure of confidences in the voluntary affidavit caused her superiors to lose trust in her, undermining the department’s operations.

Helget was fired in 2012 after her affidavit saying she had been instructed to not order a ballistic vest for a police officer known for union organizing. The officer contended in a wrongful termination lawsuit the city decided not to order the vest prior to the incident used to justify his termination.